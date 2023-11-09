Armenian Deputy FM outlines principled issue in talks with Azerbaijan

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 9, ARMENPRESS. The issue of determining the border with Azerbaijan continues to be a principled matter for Armenia in the negotiations, Deputy Foreign Minister Vahan Kostanyan has said.

“The issue of clarifying the border line continues to be principled for us. Specifying the border line between the two countries must be the cornerstone of the possible agreement on normalizing relations with Azerbaijan. Recording the four principles of the unblocking process, which are recorded in the Granada statement, are also among the important issues. The creation of a clear mechanism for dispute settlement will also be important,” Kostanyan told reporters on November 9, adding that the two sides must bring their positions closer over these issues.

Kostanyan said that Armenia continues to be interested in signing a treaty with Azerbaijan on normalizing relations.