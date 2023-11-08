Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   8 November 2023

Azerbaijan does not need a new war with Armenia, says Aliyev

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 8, ARMENPRESS. Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev in the  Nagorno-Karabakh capital city of Stepanakert, now under the Azerbaijani control,  stated that Azerbaijan does not need a new war with Armenia.

"We don't need a new war. We have achieved what we wanted," Aliyev said.

At the same time, the Azerbaijani President noted that issues related to the army building will continue to remain a priority for them.








