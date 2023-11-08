Armenia buys Zen Anti-Drone System from India - EurAsian Times

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 8, ARMENPRESS. Armenia has contracted to buy the India-developed Zen Anti-Drone System (ZADS), a Counter Unmanned Aerial System (CUAS) designed to provide comprehensive security against drone attacks, EurAsian Times reported citing sources familiar with the deal.

Officials who did not wish to be identified confirmed to the EurAsian Times that Armenia has contracted the Hyderabad-based Zen Technologies for US$41.5 million for the anti-drone system order that includes both training solutions and an anti-drone system.

The anti-drone system from Zen Technologies works on drone detection, classification, and tracking of passive surveillance, camera sensors, and threat neutralization through jamming drone communication.

Zen Technologies Limited announced that at the board meeting held on October 28, 2023, it approved the establishment of a Branch office in Armenia to tap the business opportunity, including providing sales, support, and service.

The article mentioned that in 2022 India signed a contract to supply PINAKA multi-barrel rocket launchers (MBRL), anti-tank munitions, and ammunition worth US$250 million to Armenia.