Armenia, United States discuss development of military cooperation

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 6, ARMENPRESS. On November 1-3, at the invitation of the U.S. European Command, the Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Armenia, First Deputy Minister of Defense Lieutenant General Edward Asryan visited the U․S․ European Command Center in Stuttgart.

On November 3, Lieutenant General Edward Asryan held a meeting with the Deputy Commander for U.S. European Command Lieutenant General Stephen Basham.

During the meeting issues related to the development of the Armenian-American military cooperation were discussed, the Ministry of Defense said in a readout.

Lieutenant General Edward Asryan briefed on the details of the ongoing reforms in the Armed Forces of Armenia and the support expected from the US.

Lieutenant General Stephen Basham expressed the willingness of the US to continue supporting current cooperation programs in the following areas: professionalization of Armed Forces, professional sergeant staff's strengthening, modernization of the management system, peacekeeping, military medicine, military education, combat readiness, trainings, etc.

Issues related to regional security were also discussed.

On the sidelines of the visit, Lieutenant General Edward Asryan also visited the Joint Multinational Readiness Centre of the U.S. Ground Forces in Europe and the NCO Academy located in Hohenfels.