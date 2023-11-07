Armenia officially bids to host 2027 Francophonie Games

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 6, ARMENPRESS. Armenia has submitted a bid to host the 2027 Francophonie Games (Jeux de la Francophonie), Deputy Foreign Minister Vahe Gevorgyan said in his remarks at the 44th International Organisation of La Francophonie Ministerial Conference in Yaoundé, Cameroon.

In his speech, Gevorgyan reaffirmed Armenia’s commitment to the fundamental values of the organization, particularly in the direction of promoting and strengthening peace, democracy, rule of law and human rights protection.

Gevorgyan also spoke about Azerbaijan’s policy of ethnic cleansing and its September 19 attack in Nagorno-Karabakh. The Deputy FM said that Armenia is making significant efforts to accommodate over 100,000 refugees, including 30,000 children, with dignity and care for their primary needs. The need for international protection of the rights of the forcibly displaced population of Nagorno-Karabakh was highlighted.