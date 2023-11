German Foreign Minister arrives in Armenia

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 3, ARMENPRESS. Minister of Foreign Affairs of Germany Annalena Baerbock has arrived in Armenia.

Photos by Hayk Manukyan

She was welcomed by Deputy Foreign Minister Paruyr Hovhannisyan in Zvartnots airport.

Baerbock will meet with Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan during the trip. She will also visit the European Union Mission in Armenia (EUMA) and a reception center of refugees from Nagorno-Karabakh.