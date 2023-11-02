No change near Jermuk, parts of Vayots Dzor province still under Azeri occupation

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 2, ARMENPRESS. The Azerbaijani troops that invaded into sovereign Armenian territory in the direction of Jermuk in September 2022 have neither pulled back nor advanced, Vayots Dzor Governor Ararat Grigoryan said at a press briefing.

“There’s been no change in the situation, it is calm. The Azerbaijani troops remain in the same places where they invaded, there’s been no change. They’ve neither advanced nor pulled back,” the governor said.

He said there’s been no shooting incidents this year. “I can’t recall any incident during this one year,” Grigoryan said.

The Azeri troops have been occupying 7600 hectares of sovereign Armenian territory in Vayots Dzor since September 2022.