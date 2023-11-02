Many forcibly displaced persons of NK are applying for Armenian citizenship
YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 2, ARMENPRESS. Large numbers of forcibly displaced persons of Nagorno-Karabakh are applying for Armenian citizenship, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has said.
“We were certainly expecting this process,” Pashinyan said at the November 2 Cabinet meeting.
“Our objective is to organize this work as quickly as possible. But this also has some legislative nuances that must be maintained,” he added.
- 16:36 Sotk gold mine still operates partially after Azerbaijani shootings
- 16:24 No change near Jermuk, parts of Vayots Dzor province still under Azeri occupation
- 16:22 New NSS division designed for providing security of regional, international connections launched in Armenia
- 15:47 Many forcibly displaced persons of NK are applying for Armenian citizenship
- 15:24 Putin revokes ratification of Comprehensive Nuclear Test Ban Treaty
- 15:17 Greece sends humanitarian aid to Armenia for forcibly displaced persons of Nagorno- Karabakh
- 14:47 WATCH: Moderna Chairman Noubar Afeyan talks to Amanpour about Nagorno-Karabakh and Ruben Vardanyan
- 14:27 Armenian authorities thwart terror plot, five suspects arrested
- 13:20 Weightlifter Simon Martirosyan found not guilty in 2021 fatal pedestrian accident
- 12:45 Armenia proposes Japan to join Crossroads of Peace project
- 11:11 Government to continue increasing salary of scientists
- 10:42 Armenian government to allocate ‘unprecedented’ big budget to education, science, culture and sport in 2024
- 10:10 Any violation of Armenia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity would lead to serious consequences, says U.S.
- 09:03 European Stocks up - 01-11-23
- 09:02 US stocks up - 01-11-23
- 09:01 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices - 01-11-23
- 09:00 Oil Prices - 01-11-23
- 11.01-21:32 Russia's Putin sends classified message to Iranian counterpart
- 11.01-21:23 'Apaven' company to allocate 40 million drams for assistance to displaced persons from Nagorno-Karabakh
- 11.01-18:55 Jordan recalls its ambassador to Israel
- 11.01-18:41 State Dept.'s Chollet to visit Israel
- 11.01-17:38 German foreign minister to visit Armenia
- 11.01-16:56 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 01-11-23
- 11.01-16:56 Asian Stocks - 01-11-23
- 11.01-16:46 BTA. Bulgaria Celebrates National Awakeners Day
13:55, 10.31.2023
2873 views WATCH: U.S. Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy calls out Piers Morgan for not covering Nagorno-Karabakh
20:52, 10.27.2023
2781 views Israel offered Hamas a ceasefire in exchange for hostages– Al Arabiya
12:06, 10.28.2023
2520 views Armenian Foreign Ministry felicitates Czechia on the occasion of the national holiday
09:00, 10.27.2023
2500 views Sanctions are only way to stop Azeri aggressive actions against Armenia, says MEP Viola von Cramon-Taubadel
15:07, 10.27.2023
2480 views Armenian Prime Minister's Office says informal meeting with Azerbaijani PM was useful for clarifications