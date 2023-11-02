Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   2 November 2023

Many forcibly displaced persons of NK are applying for Armenian citizenship

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 2, ARMENPRESS. Large numbers of forcibly displaced persons of Nagorno-Karabakh are applying for Armenian citizenship, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has said.

“We were certainly expecting this process,” Pashinyan said at the November 2 Cabinet meeting.

“Our objective is to organize this work as quickly as possible. But this also has some legislative nuances that must be maintained,” he added.

 








