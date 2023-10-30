Prime Minister Pashinyan hopes for implementation of Armenia-Türkiye border opening agreement

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 30, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has expressed hope that the Armenia-Türkiye land border would soon be opened for citizens of third countries and diplomatic passport holders.

“Speaking about the Armenia-Türkiye relations, I’d like to express hope that soon we will have the implementation of the agreements reached as a result of the discussions and negotiations between the special representatives, which pertains to the following: At this phase the Armenia-Türkiye border gets opened for citizens of third countries and diplomatic passport holders. Besides the political agreement, significant infrastructure work has been done. In particular, we worked in the Margara checkpoint in the direction of re-equipping and restoring it and in this regard, we are already ready for such developments. We hope that these agreements get implemented,” PM Pashinyan said at a committee hearing in parliament on the 2024 state budget.