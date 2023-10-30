Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   30 October 2023

Slovenia announces financial support for forcibly displaced persons of Nagorno-Karabakh

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 30, ARMENPRESS. Slovenia is allocating €120,000 to Armenia through the ICRC to support the forcibly displaced persons of Nagorno-Karabakh.

The aid was announced by the Slovenian Foreign Ministry on social media.

“In the face of multiple humanitarian crises, we haven't forgotten refugees from Nagorno-Karabakh. Armenia extended its support to Slovenia during last August's floods, now Slovenia reciprocates by donating EUR 120.000 through ICRC to aid Armenia in hosting Karabakh refugees,” Edvin Skrt, Director-General of the Directorate for Development Cooperation and Humanitarian Aid at the Slovenian Ministry of Foreign and European Affairs said on X.








