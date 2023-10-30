The Prime Minister gets acquainted with the overhaul works of kindergarten No. 10 in Kapan

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 28, ARMENPRESS. In the sidelines of the visit to Syunik region, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan familiarized himself with the renovation works of Kindergarten No. 10 in Kapan carried out within the framework of the subsidy program. the Prime Minister's Office said.

The number of students in the pre-school institution is 99, as a result of the renovation, attendance of about 140 students is planned. The total cost of the project is 293.8 million AMD, 80 percent of which was allocated by the Government. The two-story building was built in the 1980s. Under the project, repair works of the building were carried out: waterproofing, replacement of doors and windows, interior finishing, roof repair, installation of children's playground, fencing and beautification of the area.