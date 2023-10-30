Taxes and customs duties paid by top 1000 corporate taxpayers exceed 1,2 trillion AMD in 9 months

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 26, ARMENPRESS. The top 1000 taxpayers in Armenia paid a total of over 1 trillion 266 billion 911 million drams in taxes and customs duties to the state budget in January-September 2023, the State Revenue Committee has said.

The sum of taxes paid to the tax service amounted to more than 967 billion 676 million while the sum of payments to the customs body amounted to 299 billion 235 million drams.