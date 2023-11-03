Armenian government to grant Temporary Protected Status to forcibly displaced persons of Nagorno-Karabakh

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 25, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian government will grant a Temporary Protected Status to the forcibly displaced persons of Nagorno-Karabakh, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has said.

The decision will be adopted during the October 26 Cabinet meeting.

The status will enable to maximally protect the rights of the forcibly displaced persons.

“We are doing this to record the fact that our forcibly displaced brothers and sisters of Nagorno-Karabakh are refugees, and in order to also further expand the opportunities for protecting their rights both locally and internationally,” the prime minister told lawmakers.

Immediately after the adoption of the decision the forcibly displaced persons of NK will have the possibility to apply for Armenian citizenship.