Child dies of measles in Armenia

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 25, ARMENPRESS. A child has died of measles in Armenia, healthcare minister Anahit Avanesyan said Wednesday.

Avanesyan told reporters that the child had underlying diseases.

“We’ve had a fatal case of measles in a child, but the child had other diseases, and the measles led to the death,” she said.

Avanesyan said that children, as well as adults with underlying diseases, must be fully vaccinated against measles to be protected.