No unsolvable issues in Armenia-Russia relations, says MP

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 25, ARMENPRESS. Armenia has no agenda of changing its foreign policy vector, Member of Parliament Vagharshak Hakobyan has said.

“All those people who, on the backdrop of the Armenian-Russian relations, are attempting to escalate the situation or cause problems, which often don’t exist, will fail. You’ve heard before that we don’t have an agenda of changing our foreign policy vector, and you’ve heard this on the highest level. We are a member of the Eurasian Economic Union and we have very good cooperation with our partners in this union. If you closely follow our economic achievements, you’ll see that economically we are in a rather positive dynamics,” Hakobyan, the Deputy Chairman of the Parliamentary Committee on Regional and Eurasian Integration Affairs told reporters.

He said that after the Azerbaijani aggression in September 2022 Armenia raised numerous questions before Russia, and these questions were discussed both publicly and during working discussions.

“We imagined cooperation with Russia in a military sense differently compared to what we’ve faced in reality. But Armenia isn’t going anywhere in terms of any abrupt political change or change of vector. We remain a member of the CSTO and we remain a part of EEU,” the MP said.

Hakobyan said there are certain figures in both Russia and Armenia who often forget the foundations of cooperation and give various assessments. “But my advice is to speak about what matters and not get distracted with unimportant things,” the MP said.

Hakobyan said there are no unsolvable issues in the Armenian-Russian relations.

“We must look at the situation soberly. In this difficult period of collapsing world order Armenia is in a rather tense situation, but I’d also like to note that we are able to keep the situation stable also in the relations with our partners with our economic and other successes,” Hakobyan said.