Prime Minister Pashinyan congratulates Kazakhstan’s Tokayev on Republic Day

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 25, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has congratulated Kazakhstan’s President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on the country’s Republic Day.

“Please accept my heartfelt congratulations on the occasion of the main national holiday of Kazakhstan, Republic Day,” PM Pashinyan said in a letter addressed to the Kazakh President.

“The political path of strengthening statehood, modernization and diversification of the economy consistently implemented by you is a solid basis for carrying out socio-economic reforms and raising the country's international reputation.

“I am sure that further joint efforts of Yerevan and Astana for the benefit of expanding Armenian-Kazakh cooperation enjoy great demand and correspond to the fundamental interests of the peoples of our countries. I wish you, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, good health and great success, and prosperity to the friendly people of Kazakhstan,” the Armenian PM added.