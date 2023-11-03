Foreign Ministers of Russia, Azerbaijan held phone talk

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 24, ARMENPRESS. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov had a telephone conversation on October 24.



The foreign ministers confirmed the need to increase efforts to normalize relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia on the basis of the tripartite agreements signed at the highest level in 2020-2022.



The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation informs that during the phone talk, the FMs also discussed current issues related to bilateral relations.