After signing 3+3 joint communique, Azerbaijan must pull back troops from sovereign Armenian territory – lawmaker

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 24, ARMENPRESS. Azerbaijan must pull out its troops from sovereign Armenian territory after signing the joint communique of the 3+3 Tehran meeting, Member of Parliament Artur Khachatryan has said.

The communique highlighted the importance of peaceful settlement of disputes, respect for sovereignty, political independence, territorial integrity, inviolability of internationally recognized borders, non-interference in internal affairs, prohibition on the threat or use of force and respect for human rights based on all the principles of the United Nations Charter.

“The definition of the territorial integrity, according to the Helsinki Final Act, means the resolution of territorial disputes peacefully. Yes, all countries, especially neighbors, must resolve relations without the use of force. Thus, Azerbaijan, who adopted that statement yesterday, should have pulled back its occupying troops from Vayots Dzor, Syunik and Gegharkunik already today. But having adopted such a statement on one hand, and simultaneously maintaining its occupying troops in Armenia, Azerbaijan is sending out a clear message that it doesn’t anyhow intend to go for peace if that peace treaty is short of a capitulation statement for Armenia,” the MP representing the Hayastan faction said.

With its actions Azerbaijan is showing that it doesn’t want peace and it seeks the capitulation of Armenia, the lawmaker warned.

Khachatryan said that Armenia must take all measures to ensure its territorial integrity and the political rights of the people of Nagorno-Karabakh, including the right to self-determination.