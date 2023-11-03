Armenian, Iranian deputy foreign ministers laud progress in joint economic projects

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 24, ARMENPRESS. Deputy Foreign Minister Mnatsakan Safaryan has met with Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Economic Diplomacy Mehdi Safari.

Safari is in Armenia as part of Iranian Minister of Roads and Urban Development Mehrdad Bazrpash’s delegation to participate in the signing ceremony of the agreement on building the Agarak-Kajaran section of the North-South highway.

During the meeting the Armenian and Iranian deputy FMs discussed issues related to bilateral economic agenda and regional cooperation, the foreign ministry said in a readout.

“The parties were pleased to note the progress in joint economic projects,” the foreign ministry said.