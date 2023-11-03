France to sell Thales GM 200 radars and Mistral air defense systems to Armenia

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 24, ARMENPRESS. France is helping Armenia to improve its air defense capacity with the sale of three radars and an agreement on the future delivery of Mistral anti-air missiles, French Defense Minister Sebastien Lecornu said on Monday.

"The protection of the sky is something that's absolutely key," Reuters quoted Lecornu as saying during a joint news conference with Armenia's Defense Minister Suren Papikyan in Paris.

The two ministers signed off on the sale of three Thales-made GM 200 radars, which France has also provided to Ukraine, and signed a memorandum of understanding on the future delivery of France's Mistral short-range air defense system.

France will also help Armenia train ground defense forces and support the country's efforts to reform and modernize its military, Lecornu said.

"We stand by our defense relationship (with Armenia), even though we're not part of the same military and political alliances. It is based on the simple principle that you need to be able to defend yourself," Lecornu said.