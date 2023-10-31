Speaker Alen Simonyan, German legislator Michael Roth discuss need for sanctions against Azerbaijan

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 23, ARMENPRESS. Speaker of Parliament Alen Simonyan met on Monday with German lawmaker, Chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the Bundestag (German parliament) Michael Roth.

Simonyan and Roth attached importance to the sustainable development of the bilateral friendly relations and strengthening of interparliamentary cooperation, the parliament’s press service said in a readout.

The depopulation of Nagorno-Karabakh and its aftermath resulting from the Azeri policy of ethnic cleansing was also discussed. The German lawmaker said that they did not take sufficient steps to prevent the Azerbaijani aggression against the population of Nagorno-Karabakh.

On behalf of the Armenian parliament, Speaker Simonyan expressed gratitude for the principled and targeted speech regarding the war unleashed by Azerbaijan made during the September 21 UNSC meeting on Nagorno-Karabakh.

The Speaker and the German parliamentarian discussed the need for possible sanctions against Azerbaijan. Speaker Simonyan reiterated that Armenia has adopted an agenda of peace and is proposing a roadmap of regional peace.