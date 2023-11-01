BTA. Green Activists Rally against Pollution from Maritsa 3 TPP, Plant Workers Counter- Protest

SOFIA, OCTOBER 22, ARMENPRESS/BTA. Two opposing rallies have gathered here on Sunday to express their views on the future of Dimitrovgrad's Maritsa 3 Thermal Power Plant (TPP).

One of them under the motto "The patience has run out" is organized by the informal civil association "Breathe, Dimitrovgrad", Greenpeace and the organizers of the local initiative reported. The organizers plan to deliver an ultimatum letter to the management of the plant and declare that they have no more patience for the systematic pollution produced by the TPP.

The counter-protest will be attended by TPP employees and their families. The power plant management released a statement to the media warning that some 300 of its employees and their families will be directly impacted, if the company's operations are curtailed. "We want to work in peace and be allowed to complete the investments started towards greening the production," the company said.

Tensions between the green activists and the power plant heightened on October 16, when Greenpeace activists used paint to write CRIME on the side of a 50-m cooling tower of the Maritsa 3 plant. The TPP then hired workers to paint the flag of Bulgaria over the word crime.

The protests ended with the delivery of a protest letter - an ultimatum urging for the closure of the Maritsa 3 TPP.

