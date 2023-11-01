BTA. ALDE Adopts Resolution on Bulgaria, Romania’s Schengen Accession

SOFIA, OCTOBER 21, ARMENPRESS/BTA. The Party Council of the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats for Europe (ALDE) adopted with a full majority an urgent resolution on Bulgaria's accession to Schengen, proposed by the Movement for Rights and Freedoms (MRF), the press office of MEP Ilhan Kyuchyuk said on Saturday.

The Alliance member parties call on the European Council to immediately lift the veto on Bulgaria and Romania's accession to the Schengen area, stressing the fact that the unjustified veto on the two countries has a number of negative consequences, as it violates the rule of law, damages the reputation of the EU, fuels anti-European propaganda, discriminates against citizens and businesses. ALDE argues that the admission of both countries to Schengen will strengthen the EU's external borders, improve cooperation between law enforcement authorities and promote economic growth and trade.

(This information is being published according to an agreement between Armenpress and BTA.)