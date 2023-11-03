Violation of timeframes envisages sanctions – MP on Russia delaying arms supplies to Armenia

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 23, ARMENPRESS. Armenia has paid Russia for new weapons and is still waiting for the supplies, Member of Parliament Andranik Kocharyan told reporters when asked what happened to the weaponry worth 400,000,000 dollars ordered from Russia.

“We’ve given those millions to have weapons, and we are now waiting for the weapons. I believe that any contract envisages timeframes, and sanctions in the event of violating these timeframes,” Kocharyan, the Chairman of the Parliamentary Committee on Defense and Security Affairs told reporters.

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan had earlier said that Armenia paid hundreds of million of dollars to one of its allies for new weapons, but the supplies never took place. Pashinyan did not explicitly name Russia in his comments.