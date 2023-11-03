Armenia tests newly supplied weaponry, results are ‘very satisfactory’, says senior MP

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 23, ARMENPRESS. New weapons brought to Armenia are currently being tested by the Armenian military and the results are ‘very satisfactory’, the Chairman of the Parliamentary Committee on Defense and Security Affairs Andranik Kocharyan told reporters. He did not disclose where the weapons are being brought from.

“Our news media, our people are discussing all day long what weapons were brought, from what country, where it was tested. The relevant division of the defense ministry is also testing these weaponry, and the tests are very satisfactory. The list of the countries is that which is being discussed, perhaps a bit more or less. That’s not what matters, what matters is that the work in that direction is proceeding successfully,” Kocharyan said.