Armenian, French defense ministers to discuss military cooperation – MP

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 23, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Defense Minister Suren Papikyan and his French counterpart Sébastien Lecornu will discuss numerous issues, including issues pertaining to military cooperation, during their meeting in France, a senior Member of Parliament has said.

“The Defense Minister is on an official visit in France and will have a meeting with his colleague,” Chairman of the Parliamentary Committee on Defense and Security Affairs Andranik Kocharyan told reporters when asked on Papikyan’s visit and the possible signing of an arms supplies agreement.

“Numerous issues will be discussed, and certain elements of military cooperation will be covered during this meeting,” Kocharyan added.

Asked whether this means that Armenia is expanding its military cooperation circle, Kocharyan said : “This is so obvious, that any state should increase its cooperation circle, and should have greater involvement of friends also in political issues. The 44-Day-War was a hint that seemingly we must do serious work in all those platforms and not only have friends, but also the kind of relations that would first of all be aimed at making our security environment more inclusive, in order for all issues pertaining to our country’s stability to receive proper solutions,” the MP said.

Armenia’s Defense Minister Suren Papikyan is visiting France. The French Defense Minister earlier told Le Parisien newspaper that Armenia and France will sign an agreement on military supplies. French defense minister Sébastien Lecornu said the agreement would allow Armenia to ensure the protection of its airspace.