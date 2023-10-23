Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   23 October 2023

Bundestag Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Michael Roth visits Armenia

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 23, ARMENPRESS. German lawmaker, Chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the Bundestag (German parliament) Michael Roth is visiting Armenia.

In a statement on X, Roth said he will have meetings with Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Speaker of Parliament Alen Simonyan and the Chairman of the Parliamentary Committee on Foreign Affairs Sargis Khandanyan.








