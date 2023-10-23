Bundestag Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Michael Roth visits Armenia
11:29, 23 October 2023
YEREVAN, OCTOBER 23, ARMENPRESS. German lawmaker, Chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the Bundestag (German parliament) Michael Roth is visiting Armenia.
In a statement on X, Roth said he will have meetings with Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Speaker of Parliament Alen Simonyan and the Chairman of the Parliamentary Committee on Foreign Affairs Sargis Khandanyan.
Բարի լույս, Երևան։#ontheRoth in Armenien! Flagge zeigen für die junge Demokratie, für Frieden + territoriale Integrität. Starte heute mit Gesprächen mit Staatsspitze, u. a. @alensimonyan @NikolPashinyan @Khandanyan_S, Presse, Zivilgesellschaft + Think Tanks. pic.twitter.com/MJ3v6MxFUv— Michael Roth - official (@MiRo_SPD) October 23, 2023
