Situation on Armenian-Azerbaijani border ‘relatively stable’

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 23, ARMENPRESS. The situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border is relatively stable, Deputy Minister of Defense Arman Sargsyan told reporters on Monday.

“At this moment the situation on the border is relatively stable,” he said.








