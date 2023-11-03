Situation on Armenian-Azerbaijani border ‘relatively stable’
YEREVAN, OCTOBER 23, ARMENPRESS. The situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border is relatively stable, Deputy Minister of Defense Arman Sargsyan told reporters on Monday.
“At this moment the situation on the border is relatively stable,” he said.
