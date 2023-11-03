Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   3 November 2023

Iran earthquake felt in Armenia’s south

Iran earthquake felt in Armenia’s south

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 23, ARMENPRESS. A magnitude 4,3 earthquake that struck Iran 31km south-east from the city of Khoy on October 23 was felt across the Armenian province of Syunik at a low intensity.

The quake was felt in the towns of Kapan, Kajaran, Meghri and Agarak in Syunik Province at an intensity of 2-3 on the MSK scale, the interior ministry’s rescue service said in a statement.








youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

Digital-Card---250x295.jpg (26 KB)

12.png (9 KB)

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]