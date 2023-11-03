Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   3 November 2023

Argentina sends humanitarian aid to Armenia for forcibly displaced persons of Nagorno- Karabakh

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 23, ARMENPRESS. Argentina has sent humanitarian aid to Armenia to meet the needs of the forcibly displaced persons of Nagorno-Karabakh.

The plane carrying approximately 11 tons of humanitarian aid consisting of warm clothes, footwear, children’s hygiene products, towels, electric heaters and other items has landed in Zvartnots airport.

The flight from Buenos Aires was organized by the Argentinian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, International Trade and Worship and its White Helmets agency, in collaboration with Enrique Piñeyro's Solidaire Foundation.








