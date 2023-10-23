ALDE calls for increased EU economic aid to Armenia to support refugees from Nagorno- Karabakh

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 21, ARMENPRESS. The Council of the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats for Europe (ALDE) Party convening in Bucharest, Romania on 20-21 October 2023, adopted a resolution on “The situation in Nagorno-Karabakh after Azerbaijan’s attack and the continuing threats against Armenia”, Ambassador-at-Large Edmon Marukyan said on X.

The Council of the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats for Europe (ALDE) Party notes that: “Azerbaijan’s blockade of the Lachin Corridor caused an ongoing humanitarian crisis for ethnic Armenians in Nagorno-Karabakh. The recent, unprovoked attacks by Azerbaijan resulted in civilian deaths and the ethnic cleansing of approximately 120,000 Armenians. Following ceasefire violations by Azerbaijan and unsuccessful mediation efforts, tensions threaten an invasion in Armenia by Azerbaijan. Believes That: Armenia shares strong cultural and religious bonds with Europe and seeks closer collaboration with Europe and the Western community. Azerbaijan is influencing Western and European nations by means of its oil and gas diplomacy. The international community failed to prevent ethnic cleansing of Armenians. Calls For: Increased EU economic aid to Armenia to support refugees from Nagorno-Karabakh. The safe return of Armenians to Nagorno-Karabakh and the release of prisoners, captives including elected representatives of Nagorno-Karabakh. Deploying a UN peacekeeping mission in Nagorno-Karabakh, guaranteeing the rights and security of the Armenian population. Targeted sanctions on Azerbaijani officials responsible for multiple ceasefire and human rights violations in Nagorno-Karabakh as well as an investigation for war crimes. Prohibiting hatred and ethnic cleansing of Armenians by Azerbaijan. Prohibiting the destruction of Armenian cultural heritage in Nagorno-Karabakh. Condemning the inflammatory statements made by the Azerbaijani President and other Azerbaijani officials, threatening the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Armenia, including those in connection with the ‘Zangezur-corridor’. A comprehensive peace agreement between Armenia and Azerbaijan, including mutual recognition of territorial integrity. An intensified political and diplomatic cooperation of the EU with Armenia in the framework of the Eastern Partnership and by opening a path for Armenia’s EU-membership, ensuring its safety and peace in the region. Diversification of oil and gas supply to decrease Western dependency on Azerbaijan,” Marukyan said.