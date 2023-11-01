At least 22 journalists killed in Israel-Hamas war, says CPJ

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 21, ARMENPRESS. At least 22 journalists were among the more than 4000 dead on both sides since Hamas launched its attack against Israel on October 7 and Israel declared war on the militant Palestinian group, launching strikes on the blockaded Gaza Strip, the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) said in a statement.

CPJ said it is investigating all reports of journalists killed, injured, detained, or missing in the war, including those hurt as hostilities spread to neighboring Lebanon.

According to CPJ, as of October 20: 22 journalists were confirmed dead: 18 Palestinian, 3 Israeli, and 1 Lebanese; 8 journalists were reported injured and 3 journalists were reported missing or detained.