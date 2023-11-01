Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   1 November 2023

Rafah border crossing between Gaza, Egypt opens for aid trucks

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 21, ARMENPRESS. First aid trucks are making their way through the Rafah border crossing from Egypt into Gaza, Al Jazeera reports.

“The relief aid convoy that is supposed to enter today includes 20 trucks that carry medicine, medical supplies, and a limited amount of food supplies (canned goods),” Al Jazeera reported citing a statement from Hamas.








