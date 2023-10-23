Iran invites Armenia to 3+3 format meeting

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 20, ARMENPRESS. Armenia has received an invitation from Iran to a foreign ministerial-level meeting of the 3+3 format (Armenia, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Russia, Türkiye, Iran), Deputy Foreign Minister Vahan Kostanyan told reporters.

“As you know, the possible meeting is to take place in Tehran and we’ve received an invitation from the Iranian side. At this moment discussions are taking place with our colleagues from Iran, and when a final decision is made we will announce it,” Kostanyan said.

Azeri media, citing diplomatic sources, earlier reported that a 3+3 foreign ministerial will soon take place in Tehran.

Earlier in October, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said during an interview that Armenia is ready for the 3+3 format meetings.