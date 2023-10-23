Armenian defense minister, Greek ambassador discuss regional security

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 20, ARMENPRESS. On October 20, Minister of Defense of Armenia Suren Papikyan held a meeting with the Ambassador of Greece Evangelos Tournakis and the newly appointed Defense Attaché, Colonel Christos Arseniou.

The Minister of Defense congratulated Colonel Christos Arseniou on assuming office and wished him success in his mission.

“Issues related to Armenian-Greek defense cooperation, as well as regional security were discussed during the meeting,” the Defense Ministry said in a readout.