Lithuania intends to support the deepening of EU-Armenia relations, says Lithuanian PM

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 19, ARMENPRESS. After the meeting with the Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan held in Yerevan, Lithuanian Prime Minister Ingrida Šimonytė stated that Lithuania intends to support the deepening of EU-Armenia relations. “I have confirmed my sincere desire to see an increase in the presence of the European Union in Armenia. I confirmed that Lithuania intends to support the deepening of EU-Armenia relations,” Šimonytė said. After the meeting with the Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan held in Yerevan, Lithuanian Prime Minister Ingrida Šimonytė stated that Lithuania intends to support the deepening of EU-Armenia relations.



Lithuanian PM noted that the European Union remains Armenia's main partner in the reform process.

''Lithuania is ready to provide expert support for the implementation of the European Union-Armenia Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement, as well as the overall process of reforms taking place in Armenia.

'An independent, sovereign, safe and prosperous democratic Armenia, as well as peace and stability in the South Caucasus are our common goals. Lithuania is committed to working together to achieve them," said the Lithuanian Prime Minister.