Over 3,000 forcibly displaced persons of Nagorno-Karabakh have left Armenia

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 19, ARMENPRESS. More than 3,000 of the over 100,000 forcibly displaced persons of Nagorno-Karabakh who arrived to Armenia have now left the country, PM Nikol Pashinyan has said.

“As of today, more than 3000 forcibly displaced persons of Nagorno-Karabakh have left the Republic of Armenia. I don’t want to make conclusions regarding this topic. Perhaps most of them are visiting their family members to spend some time with them. I hope we are giving this message very clear, and also calling upon our brothers and sisters forcibly displaced from Nagorno-Karabakh to consider staying in Armenia a priority . We are doing everything to support them. In the case when there will be de-facto no desire or opportunity to return to Nagorno-Karabakh, our policy is to do everything so that they stay in the Republic of Armenia,” Pashinyan said at the Cabinet meeting.

“We’ve allocated over 100 million dollars, we will implement the most various projects,” Pashinyan said, calling on the forcibly displaced persons of Nagorno-Karabakh to stay in Armenia.