Lithuanian PM to visit Armenia

ARMENPRESS, OCTOBER 18, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has met with Ambassador of Lithuania to Armenia Andrius Pulokas.

During the meeting the Prime Minister emphasized the continuous development of Armenian-Lithuanian relations and the positive dynamics of bilateral interaction recorded in recent years, the Prime Minister’s Office said in a readout.

PM Nikol Pashinyan said that the Armenian government is interested in implementing programs and discussing new projects with Lithuania in various directions. The Prime Minister also emphasized the support of Lithuania in terms of promoting cooperation between Armenia and the European Union.

PM Nikol Pashinyan and Ambassador Pulokas highlighted the upcoming official visit of Lithuanian Prime Minister Ingrida Šimonytė to Armenia and expressed their belief that it will give a new impetus to the development and expansion of cooperation between the two countries.