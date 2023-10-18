PM Pashinyan, CoE Commissioner for Human Rights discuss situation resulting from forced displacement of NK population

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 18, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has met with Council of Europe Commissioner for Human Rights Dunja Mijatović.

Pashinyan and Mijatović discussed the humanitarian situation resulting from the forced displacement of more than 100,000 Armenians of Nagorno-Karabakh as a result of Azerbaijan’s policy of ethnic cleansing, and future steps of the assistance by international community, the Prime Minister’s Office said in a readout.

PM Pashinyan welcomed Dunja Mijatović’s visit to Armenia and expressed certainty that it will contribute to becoming acquainted with the challenges and problems on the ground.

Dunja Mijatović said that the purpose of her visit is to assess the current needs, including in terms of ensuring the rights of the Armenians of Nagorno-Karabakh.

The Armenian government’s ongoing reforms in the direction of human rights protection and further bilateral cooperation were also discussed.