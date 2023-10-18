BTA. 78 Bulgarians Rank on Stanford University's Top 2% Scientists List

SOFIA, OCTOBER 10, ARMENPRESS/BTA. Seventy-eight scientists from the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences (BAS) are among the world's top 2% scientists, according to Stanford University's Lifetime Scientific Influence Ranking, BAS said. Of them, 16 are BAS members (Academicians or Corresponding Members) and 33 are BAS scientists.

The annual ranking uses analysis of the science metrics of some 8.4 scientists in 176 subfields based on the Scopus publications impact, i.e. the ranking represents the top 2% most Influential Scientists.

(This information is being published according to an agreement between Armenpress and BTA.)