SADA Armenia presents its professional capabilities, welcomes over 800 visitors at DigiTec23

YEREVAN, 18 OCTOBER, ARMENPRESS. SADA, a business and technology consultancy and award-winning Google Cloud partner introduced its professional capabilities and well-defined objectives to Armenia’s tech community at the 18th DigiTech IT exhibition.

As part of the largest technology exhibition in the region, SADA Armenia specialists briefed the visitors of the booth about how Google Cloud with SADA services can help tech companies grow and scale faster with solutions for cloud architecture and migration, cloud security, productivity, and data analytics and GenAI.

“Our company is participating in DigiTec for the third time. We are presenting our product offerings while actively seeking collaboration with companies keen to move to the cloud and accelerate their growth. We are also ready to get in touch with potential job seekers. A primary focus for us is to contribute to the advancement of the Armenian tech community and the overall development of Armenia,” Syuzanna Azoyan, SADA Armenia Director of Operations, told Armenpress.

SADA was founded in the United States. As highlighted by Syuzanna, the company is a 15x honoree of the Inc. 5000 list of America’s fastest-growing private companies. Moreover, SADA has been named Google Cloud Partner of the Year for 6 consecutive years.

SADA’s founders are Annie and Hovig Safoian, and their son Tony is leading the company as a CEO. The company opened its office in Armenia in 2021 introducing the services and capabilities that were previously not fully known to the Armenian ecosystem.

Syuzanna highlighted a number of advantages of moving to Google Cloud through SADA. Operating in Armenia, SADA provides services in the Armenian language ensuring competitive offerings. In addition, the company's global experts are accessible 24/7 providing professional services in different time zones, including the U.S., Canada, UK, Ireland, and India.

“It is important for us that the Armenian organizations are aware that they can promptly reach out to SADA for any Google Cloud-related issues, and we will quickly respond and solve the problems. For startups not familiar with Google Cloud solutions, we offer recommendations and expert guidance,” she noted.

SADA Armenia office has over 60 employees and is planning to increase the number to 70 by 2024.

More than 800 people from Armenia and abroad visited the company's booth at the DigiTec23 exhibition held on October 13-15. The booth hosted Armenia’s Minister of High-Tech Industry, the Minister of Economy, the UK Ambassador to Armenia, representatives of the U.S. embassy, and expo participants who had the opportunity to gain deeper insights into the services offered by the company.

Yerevan has been hosting DigiTec technological exhibition since 2006. The main organizer is the Union of Advanced Technology Enterprises (formerly known as the Union of Information Technology Enterprises).







