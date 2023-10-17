Anahit Manasyan, Dunja Mijatović visit temporary shelter for forcibly displaced persons from Nagorno-Karabakh

YEREVAN, 17 OCTOBER, ARMENPRESS. On October 17, Human Rights Defender of the Republic of Armenia Anahit Manasyan and the Human Rights Commissioner of the Council of Europe Dunja Mijatović visited the temporary shelter for forcibly displaced persons from Nagorno-Karabakh, located in the village of Aghavnadzor.



Private conversations were held with forcibly displaced persons. The living conditions, the process of assessment of needs, provision of medical aid, food, and personal hygiene items were studied. Special attention was paid to issues related to ensuring the rights of persons with disabilities.



''Forcibly displaced persons presented them the hardships and the problems caused by forced displacement.



The issues presented to the Human Rights Defender were discussed on the spot with the responsible employees, including medical workers.



As a result of the visit, the problems recorded by Human Rights Defender Anahit Simonyan will be summarized and the proposals aimed at solving them will be presented to the competent authorities along with the appropriate analysis,'' the Human Rights Defender’s Office said in a statement.