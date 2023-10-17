European Parliament President expresses unwavering support to Armenia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity

STRASBOURG, OCTOBER 17, ARMENPRESS. President of the European Parliament Roberta Metsola has expressed unwavering support to Armenia’s independence, sovereignty, territorial integrity and inviolability of borders.

“It’s a great honor for me to welcome you to the house of democracy in Strasbourg,” Metsola said at a joint press conference with Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan. Having you here today, prime minister, demonstrates our commitment to Armenia as well as your commitment to the European family. The European neighborhood is more volatile and insecure than ever before. War, conflict and instability is now reality all around us. And let me assure you that Armenia is a vital partner for us and the EU’s Eastern Neighborhood and underline our unwavering support to the independence, sovereignty, territorial integrity and inviolability of the borders of Armenia. During the last plenary [session] couple of weeks ago we voted on a resolution that deplored the attack on Nagorno Karabakh. Our focus now must be on honest and fair peace talks to resume. We call for respect of Armenians’ rights and security in Nagorno Karabakh, active participation of international community as well as international assurances for Armenians who continue to live in Nagorno Karabakh can help achieve peace and resolution. We remain committed to all efforts directed towards the normalization of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan based on mutual recognition of sovereignty, inviolability of the borders and territorial integrity of Armenia and Azerbaijan. Now, Europe will continue to support Armenia in dealing with the situation. This is something that the prime minster and I have spoken about. We are offering our assistance to deal with the influx of refugees from Nagorno Karabakh as well as the reintegration into Armenia. Many member states have also donated much needed shelter equipment, food and medical supplies through the EU civil protection mechanism. Let me reiterate our calls for the resumption of negotiations between Armenia and Azerbaijan on all pending issues in view of the conclusion of a peace treaty and remain fully committed to supporting such negotiations. Just as we remain fully committed to facilitating dialogue between all sides under the auspices of the European Council President with support of the EU special representative in order to ensure long lasting peace for the benefit of all people of the region. Dear Nikol, Since May 2018 you’ve led your country and I applaud you on charting a pro-EU democratic path. We support your country’s democratic reforms, the strengthening of our bilateral relations and stronger cooperation with the EU. This house will keep supporting the people of Armenia in these difficult times,” she added.