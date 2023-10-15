Important for Armenia and Azerbaijan to stay committed to agreed agenda – EU Special Representative

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 14, ARMENPRESS. European Union Special Representative for the South Caucasus and the crisis in Georgia Toivo Klaar has said that he has discussed next steps towards comprehensive normalization in Armenia and Azerbaijan.

“Back from Baku and Yerevan where I discussed next steps towards comprehensive normalisation. Important for Azerbaijan and Armenia to stay committed to a positive and agreed agenda. Expect that this engagement will be firmed up at a high level meeting in Brussels later this month,” Klaar said on X.