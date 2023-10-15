Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   15 October 2023

Russia sends 6 tons of humanitarian goods to Armenia

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 13, ARMENPRESS. A Russian humanitarian mission has delivered 6 tons of humanitarian aid to Armenia, the Russian Center of Science and Culture in Yerevan said in a press release.

Specialists from Russia will deliver the humanitarian goods to the forcibly displaced persons of Nagorno-Karabakh.

The humanitarian goods include personal hygiene products, household chemicals and food.








