Secretary of Security Council, EU’s Toivo Klaar discuss upcoming Armenian-Azeri summit in Brussels

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 12, ARMENPRESS. Secretary of the Security Council of Armenia Armen Grigoryan has met with European Union Special Representative for the South Caucasus and the crisis in Georgia Toivo Klaar.

In a statement, Grigoryan said he discussed with the EU envoy issues related to regional security and stability.

“On October 12, I received European Union Special Representative for the South Caucasus and the crisis in Georgia Toivo Klaar. During the meeting we discussed issues related to regional security issues and preservation of stability. We discussed the preparatory work for the upcoming trilateral meeting in Brussels,” Grigoryan said.

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan is expected to meet with Azeri President Ilham Aliyev later in October in Brussels at the mediation of President of the European Council Charles Michel.