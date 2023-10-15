Two seriously injured young people from Nagorno-Karabakh evacuated to United States to receive specialist medical care

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 10, ARMENPRESS. Two seriously injured young people from Nagorno-Karabakh were evacuated to the United States to receive specialist medical care, the U.S. Embassy in Armenia said in a statement.

“This weekend, two seriously injured young people from Nagorno-Karabakh were evacuated to the United States to receive specialist medical care. Many thanks to all our partners who helped make the urgent medical evacuation happen,” the embassy said.