Two seriously injured young people from Nagorno-Karabakh evacuated to United States to receive specialist medical care
16:38, 10 October 2023
YEREVAN, OCTOBER 10, ARMENPRESS. Two seriously injured young people from Nagorno-Karabakh were evacuated to the United States to receive specialist medical care, the U.S. Embassy in Armenia said in a statement.
“This weekend, two seriously injured young people from Nagorno-Karabakh were evacuated to the United States to receive specialist medical care. Many thanks to all our partners who helped make the urgent medical evacuation happen,” the embassy said.
