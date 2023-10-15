Armenia to host WCIT 2024

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 10, ARMENPRESS. The WCIT 2024 cup has been relayed to Armenia during the 27th World Congress on Innovation & Technology 2023 and the 6th International Digital Economy Conference in Sarawak, Malaysia.

Armenia will host the World Congress on Information Technology (WCIT) in 2024.

UATE Chairman of the Board Alexander Yesayan accepted the ceremonial handover on stage.

“This is one more victory and one more opportunity for the Armenian IT sector to show to the world what makes us the new hub. Get ready, because the next WCIT is going to be bigger, more resonant and better than ever before,” Yesayan said.