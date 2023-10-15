Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   15 October 2023

Civil Contract, Hanrapetutyun factions of Yerevan City Council sign memorandum of cooperation, says mayor-elect

Civil Contract, Hanrapetutyun factions of Yerevan City Council sign memorandum of cooperation, says mayor-elect

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 10, ARMENPRESS. The Civil Contract and Hanrapetutyun (Republic) factions of the Yerevan City Council have signed a memorandum of cooperation given the results of the City Council elections, Mayor-elect Tigran Avinyan told reporters.

“Pursuant to the supreme values of the sovereignty, democracy and security of the Republic of Armenia, with the purpose of transforming Yerevan into a European model city convenient and accessible for the people, and realizing the campaigning programs of the Civil Contract and Hanrapetutyun parties, we’ve decided to start a cooperation for the benefit of the development of the Armenian capital of Yerevan and the well-being of the citizens of Yerevan,” Avinyan said.








youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

Digital-Card---250x295.jpg (26 KB)

12.png (9 KB)

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]