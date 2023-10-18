Israel's military says it has retaken control of all communities around Gaza

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 9, ARMENPRESS. There is no fighting going on between Israel Defense Forces (IDF) troops and Hamas inside Israel, and the IDF has re-taken control of all communities around the Gaza Strip, IDF spokesman Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari told reporters Monday morning, CNN reports.

However, isolated clashes continue as some gunmen remain active, the IDF spokesperson said.

The announcement comes more than 48 hours after Hamas launched a surprise attack with thousands of rockets and sent fighters across the border.

At least 493 people have died in Gaza since Israel began carrying out airstrikes in response to Hamas' surprise attack, the Palestinian health ministry said.

The death toll in Israel reached 700 Monday morning.